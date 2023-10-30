 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Washington has shown interest in Astros’ managerial vacancy, per report

There are a lot of managerial vacancies around the league, so expect Washington’s name to keep popping up in this regard.

By Ivan the Great
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

With so many managerial vacancies across the league, it’s no surprise that rumors about coaching rearrangements are going to involve the Braves. Here’s one:

Ron Washington, of course, has a fair bit of managerial experience, all coming with the Astros’ cross-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, from 2007 through 2014. He also held various coaching roles for the Oakland Athletics from 1996-2006, and again from 2015-2016, before taking his current position as the Braves’ third base coach.

Back in 2016, Washington was a finalist for the Braves’ managerial vacancy that resulted from the firing of then-manager Fredi Gonzalez, but the Braves opted to take the “interim” tag off Brian Snitker’s job description. Washington was then hired for third base duties, replacing Bo Porter.

Washington’s tenure in Texas featured an overall 664-611 record, four teams with 90+ wins, and three playoff berths. Stay tuned for ever more rumors as the offseason unfolds.

