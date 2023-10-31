The Braves’ strongest outfield throws of the 2023 season

Our final installment in our Statcast series for the Atlanta Braves’ 2023 season takes a look at some of the best throws in terms of arm strength. I’m splitting this one up into two categories. Up first is the strongest throws overall and then later is the five strongest throws that included an outfield assist.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Ronald Acuña Jr. dominates this list.

T-5. Ronald Acuña Jr. 98.3 mph (April 14 at Kansas City)

Acuña starts this list in Kansas City as he fields this fly out and then fires home holding the runner at third. This is something that we saw throughout the season where runners elected not to test Acuña’s arm either by tagging from third or going first to third on the bases.

T-5. Michael Harris 98.3 mph (September 9 vs. Pittsburgh)

Also tied for fifth on this list is this throw from Michael Harris that was clocked at 98.3 mph. The throw wasn’t in time to get the runner at the plate, nor was the throw back to second.

4. Ronald Acuña Jr. 99.1 mph (June 2 at Arizona)

Here Acuña ranges to his left to snag a fly ball down the right field line and then fires a dart that is cut off. The moved to third, but this throw looks like a laser and was clocked at 99.1 mph.

3. Ronald Acuña Jr. 100.3 mph (July 22 at Milwaukee)

No. 3 on the list is this throw by Acuña where he makes a nice running grab and then fires a missile to the plate. The runner scores as the ball skips past the catcher, but this 100.3 mph throw made this play closer than it really should have been.

2. Ronald Acuña Jr. 101.8 mph (June 30 vs Miami)

Acuña misplays this liner off the bat of Jon Berti and has to retreat to the wall to pick it up. He then uncorks a 101.8 mph throw to second that is cut off as Berti reached third on the play.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. 104.1 mph (June 22 at Philadelphia)

Topping the list is Acuña uncorking a 104.1 mph throw to the plate on a sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm. This throw was the second hardest throw from the outfield in the majors this season and while the play at the plate isn’t really close, it is a lot closer than it should have been.

Strongest throws with an outfield assist

5. Michael Harris 93.2 mph (May 17 at Texas)

Here Michael Harris fields a single by Lady Taveras and then fires home in time to get Ezequiel Duran at the plate.

4. Ronald Acuña Jr. 94.1 mph (September 11 at Philadelphia)

Another misplay by Acuña in the outfield that his arm turns into an out. Acuña loses a fly ball from Bryson Stott in the sun, but then fires home in time to nab Alec Bohm at the plate.

3. Ronald Acuña Jr. 94.3 mph (August 14 vs. New York Yankees)

Coming in third is this play by Acuña where he plays the carom in right and then fires it into second. The throw is slightly off target, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa over slides the bag and is tagged out.

2. Eddie Rosario 95.0 mph (May 12 at Toronto)

What a wild play this was. George Springer singles home a run on a single to Eddie Rosario who fires home. The throw clocked in at 95 mph, but wasn’t nearly in time to get the runner. Sean Murphy threw down to second and Ozzie Albies threw it back home in time to get Kevin Kiermaier at the plate. Kiermaier was originally called safe on the play, but the call was overturned on replay.

1. Michael Harris 96.0 mph (July 21 at Milwaukee)

The top throw on this list goes to Michael Harris. This 96 mph throw to the plate is cut off and is relayed to second in time to get Jesse Winker.