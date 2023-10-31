Braves News: Ron Washington, Rangers win Game 3, More

The Texas Rangers are two wins away from a World Series victory after a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the World Series. Even with potential concerns with Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia, the Rangers are playing very well on both sides of the ball. While the Diamondbacks definitely can make up this deficit, Texas will be hard to beat in 3 out of the next 4 games.

However, the big Braves news of the day is focused on who the Rangers beat in the ALCS. In recent years, there have been multiple times teams have looked at Braves third base coach Ron Washington as a potential hire to manage their squad. It is no secret that is a strong desire of Washington’s as well, and it appears he once again has interest in replacing Dusty Baker with the Astros.

Whether or not that interest is mutual remains to be seen. But it is logical it may be there, with Dana Brown’s history with the Braves and Washington’s past postseason success. And while it would be hard to see Washington leave the Braves, it is hard to deny he deserves another opportunity to manage.

Braves News

Tyler Tolve had a big day at the plate in the Arizona Fall League.

Kris Willis looked at the 10 plays where the Braves covered the most ground on defense in 2023.

MLB News