The Texas Rangers retook the lead in the World Series Monday night with a 3-1 win in Game 3, but lost Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia to injury. Garcia’s availability for Game 4 Tuesday night is unknown at this time. The Rangers will go with lefty Andrew Heaney Tuesday while Arizona will use a bullpen game with Joe Mantiply as an opener.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

TEX: Andrew Heaney

ARI: Joe Mantiply