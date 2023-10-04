This Day in Braves History: October 4

Braves Franchise History

1969 - Major League Baseball holds its first league championship games with the Mets beating the Braves 9-5 and the Orioles knocking off the Twins 4-3.

1995 - In the NLDS, the Braves defeat the Rockies 7-4 for the second straight game. Marquis Grissom homered for Atlanta while Larry Walker went deep for Colorado.

2019 - Mike Foltynewicz tosses seven scoreless innings as the Braves defeat St. Louis, 3-0 in Game 2 of the NLDS. Adam Duvall hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh and Mark Melancon picked up the save to tie the series at one win apiece.

MLB History

1906 - The Chicago Cubs record their 116th win in 152 games for a winning percentage of .763 which hasn’t been matched since.

1919 - White Sox pitcher Ed Cicotte makes two errors in one inning of Game 4 to give the Reds their only runs of the game. Cincinnati wins 2-0 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. Cicotte gave up five hits, including three to Jimmy Ring.

1922 - The World Series will be broadcast over the radio in its entirety for the first time ever. Grantland Rice is on the call for the Giants-Yankees World series.

1962 - In Game 1 of the World Series at Candlestick Park, Whitey Ford’s record scoreless inning streak ends at 33 ⅔ innings when the Giants pull off a surprise squeeze play by Jose Pagan that scores Willie Mays. The Yankees recover and win, 6-2. It is the last of Ford’s record 10 World Series wins.

1980 - Mike Schmidt homers off of Stan Bahnsen in the top of the 11th to give the Phillies a 6-4 win over Montreal and the NL East title. The homer is Schmidt’s 48th of the season, breaking Eddie Mathews’ single season record for third baseman set back in 1953.

1989 - Will Clark has four hits and drives in six, including the first grand slam in the NLCS since 1977 to lead the Giants to an 11-3 win over the Cubs. That slam came off of Greg Maddux and there is an interesting story as to whether or not Clark knew what pitch was coming before the homer.

2012 - The Red Sox fire manager Bobby Valentine after a last place finish in the AL East.

