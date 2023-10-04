Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. racks up awards, Wild Card round, and more

While the Atlanta Braves await their National League Division Series opponent, Ronald Acuña Jr. brought home a couple of awards. First up, he was named National League Player of the Month after a monstrous September. He managed a .340 average with eleven home runs and eleven stolen bases.

Up next, Acuña was named Baseball Digest’s eBay player of the year.

It's been a few minutes since Ronnie won an award so he was due tbh....



Your @BaseballDigest / eBay Player of the Year: @ronaldacunajr24! pic.twitter.com/rDUoEVI9ho — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 3, 2023

Acuña has been named NL Player of the Month three times this year, so instead, he and the Braves will turn their attention to a first-place ring from the Fall Classic.

More Braves News:

The 2023 Braves will go down in history after a season full of player and team records.

Marcell Ozuna had a super slow start to the 2023 campaign. By now, he has tallied 40 home runs, raised his walk rate, and pulled off a massive turnaround.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the 2023 regular season and identifies the Braves’ defining postseason factor.

Submit your questions here for the first Braves mailbag of the postseason!

MLB News:

MLB’s Wild Card round opened Tuesday, and here are the final Scores:

Miami Marlins - 1

Philadelphia Phillies - 4

Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona has stepped down as manager. He will remain in the organization, but his new role has not been determined.

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado underwent elbow surgery Tuesday to repair a right extensor tendon. The recovery time ranges between four to six months.