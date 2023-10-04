Daily Hammer Podcast: Phillies One Step away from NLDS, Max Fried Does Well On Mound

The MLB Playoffs officially started on Tuesday, and of significance for the Braves, the Phillies moved one step closer to the NLDS. Zach Wheeler was fantastic in a 4-1 win over the Marlins, and the Phillies could close out their series on Wednesday.

For the Braves, all eyes were on Max Fried earlier in the day in simulated action. Fried was able to complete five innings of work and it seems he should be in line to start Game 2 of the NLDS. AJ Smith Shawver also did well in opposition of Fried, perhaps making a case for himself to be on the NLDS roster.

Shawn Coleman covers this and more in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.