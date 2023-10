MLB Wild Card Round Day 2 open thread

The MLB Postseason continues Wednesday with four more games and four teams facing elimination. In the National League, the Phillies and Diamondbacks can punch their tickets for the Division Series with wins Wednesday. In the AL, the Twins broke a long postseason losing streak with a victory over Toronto and the Rangers grabbed an early lead in Tampa

Tuesday’s Scores

Rangers 4, Rays 0 - (Rangers lead 1-0)

Twins 3, Blue Jays 1 - (Twins lead 1-0)

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3 - (Arizona leads 1-0)

Phillies 4, Marlins 1 - (Phillies lead 1-0)

Wednesday’s Schedule

Game 2: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

TEX - Nathan Eovaldi

TBR - Zach Eflin

Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins - 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TOR - Jose Berrios

MIN - Sonny Gray

Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 7:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

ARI - Zac Gallen

MIL - Freddy Peralta

Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 8:08 p.m. ET (ESPN)

MIA - Braxton Garrett

PHI - Aaron Nola