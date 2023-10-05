MLB sets start times for Games 1 & 2 of Division Series

The Atlanta Braves will begin their quest for another World Series title on Saturday, October 7 at Truist Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. Major League Baseball announced start times for the first two games of the series on Thursday. Both Game 1 and Game 2 at Truist Park will get started at 6:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS.

2023 Division Series Schedule Date Matchup Time TV Date Matchup Time TV Saturday, October 7 Phillies at Braves 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, October 9 Phillies at Braves 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Wednesday, October 11 Braves at Phillies TBD TBS Thursday, October 12 Braves at Phillies TBD TBS Saturday, October 14 Phillies at Braves TBD TBS

Atlanta finished the regular season as the top overall seed in the National League and will have home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Phillies were the top wild card team and dispatched the Miami Marlins in two games in the Wild Card round. The Division Series will be a rematch of last season’s matchup where Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 3-1 on their way to a World Series appearance.