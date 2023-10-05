This Day in Braves History: 1991 Braves clinch Division Title

Braves Franchise History

1991 - After 11 lead changes or ties in the closing weeks, the Atlanta Braves finally clinched the division on the second-to-last day of the season.

1999 - The Braves fall to the Astros 6-1 in the opener of the NLDS. Ken Caminiti has three hits including a three-run home run for Houston.

2002 - The Braves defeat the Giants 10-2 and take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS. Keith Lockhart homered for Atlanta while Greg Maddux picked up the win. Barry Bonds homered for the Giants in the loss.

MLB History

1911 - The National Commission sells motion picture rights to the World Series for $3,500. When the players demand a share, the Commission cancels the deal.

1912 - The Boston Red Sox set an American League record with their 105th win of the season with a 3-0 win over the Athletics. The record will stand until the Yankees win 110 games in 1927.

1915 - Ty Cobb sets a new major league record with his 96th stolen base in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland. That record will stand until 1962 when Maury Wills steals 104 bags for the Dodgers.

1968 - Tim McCarver and Orlando Cepeda each hit three-run home runs to help the Cardinals to a 7-3 win over Detroit to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

1986 - Pete Incaviglia becomes the 16th rookie in major league history to hit 30 home runs when he takes Don Sutton deep in a 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.