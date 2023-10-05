Braves News: Phillies rematch set, rest of DS field too, more

Well, here we are again. The Phillies once again won their wild-card series 2-0 to force another matchup with the Braves in the NLDS for the second straight year. This is a matchup that both teams will be up for, given their divisional rivalry, talent levels, and their faceoff at the same time last year. It would be nice if reseeding was a thing, because the number 1 seeded Braves now get to face the team with the fourth best record in the NL, while the number 2 seed Dodgers get to face the sixth seeded Diamondbacks.

The rest of the wild-card round was similarly uninteresting. Of the eight wild-card teams, only five ever managed to hold a lead at any point in a game: the winners of each series and the Brewers, who took early leads in each of their games and never scored again after the second inning in either. It really wasn’t a great round of playoff baseball, with three of the four series being largely uncompetitive and the Diamondbacks/Brewers series being somewhat competitive but only lasting two games anyway. Hopefully the DS round is more competitive (except for a sweep by the Braves, of course).

Braves News

The Phillies beat the Marlins in two games and will face the Braves starting Saturday.

Ronald Acuna still has plenty of room for more production, which is a scary thought.

The Braves are entering the playoffs as the clear top dog this season, a shift from many previous years.

MLB News

The Rangers finished off the Rays in dominant fashion.

The Twins similarly dispatched the Blue Jays.

The Diamondbacks beat the Brewers in maybe the most competitive of the four generally uncompetitive matchups.

The Diamondbacks extended some major parts of their front office earlier in the day.