Braves News: Division Series start times set, previous Braves-Phillies matchups, more

Major League Baseball has officially set the start times for games one and two of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Since the Braves clinched home field advantage through the Postseason, the first two games will be held at Truist Park. The series gets underway on Saturday, October 7 at 6:07 ET. Game two is set for Monday, October 9, also at 6:07 ET.

The remaining games do not yet have a start time. Each game is set to be broadcast on TBS.

