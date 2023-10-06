Battery Power TV: Who has the edge as Braves, Phillies meet again in NLDS?

Here we go again.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the National League Division Series in a clash of the last two teams to represent the NL in the World Series. It also just happens to be a chance for the Braves to exact some revenge against the team that knocked them out of the postseason a year ago.

Who has the edge in lineup, rotation and bullpen in this showdown of NL East rivals? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive in, and offer their series predictions.

