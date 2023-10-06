 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Who has the edge as Braves, Phillies meet again in NLDS?

Breaking down who has the edge in lineup, rotation and bullpen in clash of NL East rivals

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
Here we go again.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the National League Division Series in a clash of the last two teams to represent the NL in the World Series. It also just happens to be a chance for the Braves to exact some revenge against the team that knocked them out of the postseason a year ago.

Who has the edge in lineup, rotation and bullpen in this showdown of NL East rivals? Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney dive in, and offer their series predictions.

