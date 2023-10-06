 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves Midday News: NLDS Game Times and Hank Aaron Award

Some early evening away games on tap

By ABsinceWayBack
Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Braves NLDS Games Three and Four are scheduled for Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, respectively. MLB has set the game times for those games.

Not really a surprise here. The Braves will play Game 3 on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. If they somehow have not swept the Phillies, they will play Game 4 on Thursday at 6:07 PM ET. The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the other side of the National League Playoffs. The Braves will grab the earlier TBS time slot, leaving the West Coast teams to have the late evening slot.

MLB has released its Hank Aaron finalists today:

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr and Matt Olson are finalists for the Hank Aaron Award. Ronald laid waste to Braves’ opponents this season with a .337 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI, 1.012 OPS, a Braves single-season modern-day record 73 SB, 8.3 WAR, and countless Don Mattingly tears. Matt Olson has put together a .283 AVG, 54 HR, a Braves single-season modern-day record 139 RBI, .993 OPS, 6.7 WAR, and one murdered Justin Steele meatball. Congrats to both!

