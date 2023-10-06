 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Division series eve open thread

It’s Friday! There’s no baseball.

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Houston Astros Workout
Who does that glove belong to?!
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Two days without baseball during baseball season? Brutal.

Anyway, have fun guessing whom the glove in the cover photo belongs to, or whatever else you people do on Friday nights.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power