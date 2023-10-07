Braves News: NLDS Opening Day, Hank Aaron award finalists, and more

Happy Gameday, Braves Country! The wait is over and the Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the National League Division Series tonight at 6:07 ET.

The NL East foes gear up for another matchup in the Division Series, and it has gained quite a bit of attention. Here are the headlines of the series:

Start times for Games Three and Four have been announced. Game Three (Wednesday) is set for 5:07 pm ET, with Game Four* (Thursday) getting underway at 6:07 pm ET.

The Phillies have an incredibly strong starting rotation, composed of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and here is how the Braves’ bats can overcome them.

The Phillies are heating up at just the right time

All the “what ifs” will be laid to rest tonight while the Braves and Phillies battle it out in Truist Park.

More Braves News:

Matt Olson and Ronald Acuña Jr. were named finalists for the Hank Aaron Award.

Battery Power TV previews the NLDS and determines who has the edge in this series.

The latest Braves Mailbag answers your questions about the NLDS, who starts Game Three, bullpen arms, and more.

MLB News:

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara underwent Tommy John Surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season.