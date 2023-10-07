Daily Hammer Podcast: Surprising Potential NLDS Roster Moves and Game 1 Preview

Game 1 has finally arrived.

But before the Phillies and Braves take the field at Truist Park on Saturday, the Braves NLDS roster will be announced. And for that roster, there could be a few surprises, including neither Kyle Wright or Jesse Chavez being included. Plus, what factors will matter in Game 1 as Spencer Strider goes against Ranger Suarez.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

