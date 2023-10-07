Braves place Kyle Wright on 60-day injured list with shoulder strain

The Atlanta Braves set their roster for the Division Series earlier this morning. In doing so, they reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the 15-day injured list and reliever Daysbel Hernandez from the 60-day IL. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster, Atlanta placed Kyle Wright on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain effectively ending his season.

Wright came to spring training with a shoulder issue and began the season on the injured list. He made five starts before going back on the injured list and would miss about four months. He returned in September and made two starts before shifting into a relief role. He took part in the sim games at Truist Park earlier this week, but news broke Friday that he would not be a part of the Division Series roster. Now we know why.

Wright had a breakout season in 2022 winning 21 games while posting a 3.19 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in 180 1/3 innings. This season, Wright appeared in just nine games and had a 6.97 ERA and a 5.19 FIP in 31 innings.