Ozzie Albies bats cleanup for Braves in Game 1 vs. Phillies

The anticipation for Atlanta to finally get their Postseason journey underway has been building all week and we’re getting closer and closer to first pitch in just a few hours. As such, we’ve got lineup news to share ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here’s how the Braves will be lining up for tonight’s game:

No huge surprises as far as the Braves are concerned but they have made a couple of slight tweaks to compensate for facing the starter for Philadelphia this evening. As such, the Braves are batting Austin Riley second and Ozzie Albies fourth, while Kevin Pillar is starting in left field instead of Eddie Rosario. Albies hit .391/.406/.617 against left-handed pitchers during the regular season and finished with a lofty wRC+ of 174, which was the top number on the team against lefties. Albies doesn’t usually hit cleanup so obviously Snitker is looking to give Ozzie some opportunities to do some damage with runners on base in this one.

Meanwhile, Pillar finished the regular season with a .250/.261/.472 slash line with 90 wRC+ and 9 home runs over 111 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Most notably, six of his nine homers came against left-handers and he finished the campaign with a .222 Isolated Power number. He’s definitely right at home in the nine spot in this particular order but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he came up big at the plate like he usually does out in the field.

On the other side of things, here’s how the Phillies are looking:

As you’d imagine for a divisional foe, there are a ton of familiar faces here in Philadelphia’s lineup. It’s a dangerous lineup and navigating the top of the order will be key for Spencer Strider and the rest of the bullpen. With that being said, Strider navigated this lineup impressively in his two September starts against the Phillies and while the Postseason may be a different environment, it’s still baseball at the end of the day.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 6:05 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on TBS and listened to on 680 The Fan/93.7 FM and the Braves Radio Network affiliates.