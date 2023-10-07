Braves vs. Phillies Game Thread: NLDS Game 1

We’ve finally arrived. The time for predictions and projections have come to an end and now it’s time to make it happen on the field. The Atlanta Braves have essentially been looking forward to October for the past few months now and it’s now time to start working towards the ultimate goal of bringing another World Series title to Atlanta.

This is going to be a tough series as the Braves take on their divisional foes in the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia easily dispatched of the Marlins in the NL Wild Card round and they’ll be looking to pick up where they left off last year in terms of Postseason experience against the Braves. It’s on the Braves to set the record straight and it starts with Spencer Strider hopefully setting the tone with a great start tonight.

Game Notes