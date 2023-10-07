 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Wright to undergo shoulder surgery, likely to miss the entire 2024 season

It’s been a brutal injury year for Kyle Wright and it just got worse.

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The shoulder problems for Kyle Wright aren't new, as he dealt with them all season long. They cost him his spring training, the cost him most of the regular season, we learned today it was going to cost him the postseason, and now it looks like it’ll cost him all of next year as well.

Manager Brian Snitker announced today that Wright was set to undergo a procedure at some point in the near future to finally try to figure out these ongoing shoulder problems. Snitker then added this:

Just an absolutely brutal season for Wright all the way around, and the worst news of all to cap it off. Surgery coming up and it’s very likely he won’t be back until 2025.

This, of course, will have major ramifications for the Braves in the off-season as they plan for their 2024 rotation, but there's plenty of time to get into all of that after the playoffs. Just a brutal day for Kyle.

