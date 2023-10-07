Kyle Wright to undergo shoulder surgery, likely to miss the entire 2024 season

The shoulder problems for Kyle Wright aren't new, as he dealt with them all season long. They cost him his spring training, the cost him most of the regular season, we learned today it was going to cost him the postseason, and now it looks like it’ll cost him all of next year as well.

Brian Snitker said that Kyle Wright had an MRI Friday and is going to have to undergo a procedure to get right — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) October 7, 2023

Manager Brian Snitker announced today that Wright was set to undergo a procedure at some point in the near future to finally try to figure out these ongoing shoulder problems. Snitker then added this:

Snitker added that it is likely that Kyle Wright will miss all of the 2024 season — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) October 7, 2023

Just an absolutely brutal season for Wright all the way around, and the worst news of all to cap it off. Surgery coming up and it’s very likely he won’t be back until 2025.

This, of course, will have major ramifications for the Braves in the off-season as they plan for their 2024 rotation, but there's plenty of time to get into all of that after the playoffs. Just a brutal day for Kyle.