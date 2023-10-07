Brian Snitker on Kyle Wright, Max Fried update and more

ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves announced Saturday morning that Kyle Wright had been placed on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season, there were plenty of questions. Those were answered when Brian Snitker delivered the news that Wright was headed for surgery and will likely miss all of the 2024 season.

“Kyle is not right. He had an MRI yesterday, and he’s going to have to have a procedure done in order to get him right,” Snitker said of Wright. “We are going to confer with the doctors and decide exactly what it is. But you could tell he wasn’t right in the last three or four outings in the regular season, and it just wasn’t going to be — Jesse, too. Jesse has missed three months, and he wasn’t throwing like he’s capable of throwing pretty much.”

“I think what they’re talking about doing, and like I say, this is all for him to discuss with the doctors. I mean it’s something that looking at it he’s going to miss next year.”

Wright’s shoulder issue dates back to January when he received a cortisone shot before arriving for Spring Training. He began the season on the injured list, but made just five starts before he was shut down again. Wright would miss about four months before returning at the end of the season, but the shoulder was again too much of an issue. Wright had an MRI on Friday.

“I hate it for him,” Snitker said. “It’s a tough decision, number one, when you have to tell him he didn’t make the roster, but the reason, and then I think he just — I mean he said, he wants to get everything taken care of, then. I hate it for the person, just because the kid wants to be out there, coming off a year like he did last year, I know it killed him all year to not be out here. It’s hard, and there was something going on and they found it yesterday.”

Max Fried feeling well going into Game 2 start

The situation with Wright is one of several pitching issues that the Braves are dealing with. Charlie Morton will miss the entire Division Series due to a finger injury. The news on Max Fried is better. Fried pitched in one of the sim games earlier this week at Truist Park and reported no issues with the blister on his index finger that forced him to finish the season on the injured list.

“Right now as far as visuals and the way it feels, it just feels like my finger is healed and back to normal,” Fried said of the blister. He continued to throw with a band aid covering the blister after going on the injured list.

“As far as the band aid, it’s just more been a precaution of the times that I have thrown and being able to have that kind of friction on the ball, just to kind of protect it and give it as much time for the skin to heal as possible,” Fried added. “So we’ve just been leaning on the more cautious side, realizing that this is kind of what we’re waiting for, and for me to be as healthy as possible going into the playoffs.”

Daysbel Hernandez and Michael Tonkin make Division Series bullpen

Daysbel Hernandez was a name that many weren’t expecting to see on the Division Series roster. Hernandez made his major league debut this season, but appeared in just four games before going on the injured list with forearm inflammation. He completed a rehab assignment with Gwinnett at the end of the season and Brian Snitker said that he was impressive during workouts earlier this week.

“He pretty much pitched his way on in the inner squads,” Snitker said of Hernandez. “We threw him back to back, and it was as good as it was when we called him up early on and really liked him. But it was just pretty much the stuff that he showed.”

Michael Tonkin played a big part in the bullpen throughout the season, but appeared to tire at the end of the season allowing runs in seven of his last eight appearances. Snitker said that he thought the break did Tonkin well and that they liked the length that he can provide along with his durability.

“Yeah. I think it was good,” Snitker said of the time off for Tonkin after the season. “He threw the ball well in the scrimmages. He’s a guy that could throw three innings and then throw the next day if you need him to. I think that’s the value that he brings is not only the versatility, but just the fact that he’s durable.”

Braves shake up their lineup for Game 1

The Braves are shuffling their lineup for Game 1 of the Division Series with Austin Riley hitting second and Ozzie Albies slotted into the clean up spot. Snitker pointed to the many left-handed options that the Phillies have as a reason for the change.

“Just a lot of their heavy leverage guys are left-handed, and just trying to get the right-handers up there more,” Snitker said. It’s something you know what we’ve done in the past. This is the postseason. This is different than the last 162 games we played and a big part of their bullpen are left-handed guys.”