NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves updates

The Atlanta Braves will begin what they hope will be a deep postseason run Saturday with Game 1 of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with left-hander Ranger Suarez.

The Braves won 104 games during the regular season and have home field advantage throughout the postseason. The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with a 90-74 record. They swept the Miami Marlins in two games during the Wild Card Series.

This is the second straight season that the Braves and Phillies have met in the Division Series. Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 3-1 last year which began their run to the World Series where they lost to the Houston Astros.

The Braves enter the series with some pitching concerns. Strider is healthy this time around, but Max Fried missed the end of the regular season with a blister on his left index finger. Initial reports are that Fried will be fine to start Game 2, but it will be something to monitor throughout the remainder of the series. Charlie Morton is not on the Division Series roster due to a finger injury and Brian Snitker announced Saturday that Kyle Wright is headed for shoulder surgery and is likely to miss all of the 2024 season.