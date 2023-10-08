This Day in Braves History: October 8

Braves Franchise History

1958 - The New York Yankees even the series at 3-3 against the Milwaukee Braves as Hank Bauer hits his fourth home run to help New York to a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

2018 - The Braves are eliminated by the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS as Los Angeles rallies for a 6-2 win.

2020 - The Braves toss their fourth shutout in five games to complete a sweep of the Marlins in the NLDS. Kyle Wright picked up the win over Sixto Sanchez. Sanchez hasn’t pitched in a major league game since due to injury.

2021 - The Brewers take a 1-0 lead over the Braves in the Division Series as Rowdy Tellez homers off of Charlie Morotn in the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss. Joc Pederson hits a pinch-hit homer for the Braves in the eighth, but Josh Hader closes it out in the ninth.

MLB History

1915 - The Philadelphia Phillies win their first-ever World Series game defeating the Boston Red Sox 3-1. Babe Ruth grounds out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and will sit the remainder of the series. The Phillies don’t win another game in the series and didn’t win another game in the Fall Classic until Game 1 of 1980.

1919 - Joe Jackson and Happy Felsch drive in two runs in support of Ed Cicotte as the White Sox defeat Cincinnati 4-1 in Game 7 of the World Series. The Reds still lead the best-of-nine series 4-3.

1956 - Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in World Series history in a 2-0 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1973 - Rusty Staub homers twice as the Mets defeat the Reds 9-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLCS. The game includes a scuffle between Pete Rose and Bud Harrelson after Rose slides in hard at second base.

1986 - Mike Scott tied a postseason record with 14 strikeouts as the Houston Astros defeated the New York Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS. The only run of the game came on a second inning home run by Glenn Davis off of Dwight Gooden.

2014 - Dan O’Dowd resigns as general manager of the Colorado Rockies and is replaced by Jeff Bridich.

