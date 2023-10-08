Braves News: Anemic Game 1 loss, Kyle Wright, more

Well, the Braves lost Game 1, which really hurts, especially since it was a very favorable matchup with Spencer Strider on the mound against Ranger Suarez. Strider did his job, despite being responsible for two runs (one due to a throwing error), as he covered seven innings and largely kept the Phillies’ offense down. The Braves offense simply suffered from some bad BABIP luck, some bad sequencing, and a power outage. It was pretty demoralizing to see the Braves’ biggest strength, a historically good offense, get entirely neutralized by the Phillies’ third starter and bullpen. No, I don’t think it can reasonably be attributed to the change in the lineup and no, the pitching was not a disaster, the offense just couldn’t get it going at the worst time. Now the Braves will have to beat the Phillies in three of the next four games if they want to advance, two of which are likely to be started by Zach Wheeler. Hopefully the offense can find it’s power again and fast.

Braves News

We now have the complete start times for the entire Braves vs Phillies series.

We discussed managing playoff emotions.

We got the full Braves’ NLDS roster, including Daysbel Hernandez.

Kyle Wright is getting shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of this season and likely 2024 as well.

The Braves lost Game 1 3-0 in what was not a fun game to watch.

Brian Snitker and Max Fried gave pregame comments.

We have our flagship podcast show recapping every playoff game, so here is the recap for game 1.

MLB News

The Astros beat the Twins in their game 1 in comfortable but not uncompetitive fashion.

The Rangers beat the Orioles in a tight game 1.

The Diamondbacks jumped all over Kershaw early on their way to a surprise game 1 victory in LA.