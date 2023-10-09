This Day in Braves History: Max Fried leads Braves to win in Game 2 of 2021 Division Series

Braves Franchise History

2005 - The Braves fall to the Astros, 7-6 in Game 4 of the NLDS on a walk-off home run by Chris Burke. The game is the longest postseason game ever lasting 18 innings and takes 5 hours and 50 minutes to complete. It is also the first postseason game to feature two grand slams. The Astros advance to the NLCS to face the Cardinals.

2019 - Mike Foltynewicz allows 10 runs in the first inning as the Cardinals go on for a 13-1 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the Division Series.

2021 - Max Fried tosses six shutout innings as the Braves even up the Division Series with a 3-0 win in Game 2 against the Brewers.. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies plated two runs in the third against Brandon Woodruff. Austin Riley adds a solo home run in the sixth.

MLB History

1910 - Nap Lajoie collects eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader against the St. Louis Browns. Lajoie, is battling Ty Cobb for the batting title, may have received some help from the Browns as third baseman Red Correden plays back while Lajoie bunts safely six times.

1919 - White Sox starter Lefty Williams retires just one batter as the Reds go on to win 10-5. Cincinnati wins the best-of-nine World Series over the heavily favored White Sox. A year later, eight White Sox players will be banned from baseball for taking part in throwing the series.

1928 - Babe Ruth homers three times in a World Series game for the second time in his career as the Yankees defeat St. Louis 7-3.

1956 - A day after Don Larsen threw the only perfect game in World Series history, the Brooklyn Dodgers bounce back to win Game 6, 1-0 and tie the series 3-3.

1996 - The Yankees defeat the Orioles 5-4 in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Yankees get a hand literally from 12-year old Jeffrey Maier who reaches out over the fence to create a game-tying home run by Derek Jeter in the eighth.

