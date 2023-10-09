Daily Hammer Podcast: Game 2 Preview and a Bounce Back for the Braves

Game Day has once again arrived for the Braves, and they find themselves in a clear must win scenario.

After Saturday, the Braves are ready and know they must bounce back in Game 2. The good news is that this is familiar territory for the Braves. They won Game 2 after dropping Game 1 last year against the Phillies. They have also consistently done well in NLDS Game 2 scenarios, and hope history will repeat itself once again.

Plus, though Zack Wheeler is a very formidable foe, he is also a familiar one. And that familiarity could be an advantage for Atlanta, as recent matchups against Wheeler have proven to be successful for Atlanta.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

