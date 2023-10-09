 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Game 2, Max Fried, More

The Braves are hoping to bounce back on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Game 2 of the NLDS is here.

And for the Braves, the time is now for the offense to return to form in what should be considered a must-win scenario. But along with the offense getting going again, this is a very familiar territory for the Braves.

Atlanta is 6-13 all-time in NLDS Game 1 scenarios. They have typically struggled to open their playoff runs over the past few decades. However, they also almost always bounce back. The Braves are 16-2 in NLDS Game 2 scenarios, including 11-0 at home. If Atlanta can simply slow the game down and play to their talent level, then the results can quickly be in their favor, even against a pitcher at the level of Zack Wheeler.

