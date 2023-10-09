Braves News: Game 2, Max Fried, More

Game 2 of the NLDS is here.

And for the Braves, the time is now for the offense to return to form in what should be considered a must-win scenario. But along with the offense getting going again, this is a very familiar territory for the Braves.

Atlanta is 6-13 all-time in NLDS Game 1 scenarios. They have typically struggled to open their playoff runs over the past few decades. However, they also almost always bounce back. The Braves are 16-2 in NLDS Game 2 scenarios, including 11-0 at home. If Atlanta can simply slow the game down and play to their talent level, then the results can quickly be in their favor, even against a pitcher at the level of Zack Wheeler.

Braves News

The Braves are also hoping their own ace, Max Fried, will be back in good form on Monday. Fried seems to be fully healed and ready to go from his end of the season blister issues.

Missed opportunities for the Braves were the reason their opportunity to win Game 1 came unraveled on Saturday.

