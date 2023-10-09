Braves Arizona Fall League Recap: David McCabe draws eight walks in week one

While the attention of the baseball world centers around the ongoing postseason, over in Arizona the first week of Fall League action is in the books. While certainly not as exciting, or as Atlanta Braves fans felt, frustrating, as a march to a title, there are still important developments going down. The Salt River Rafters started their week out with a 3-1 win on Monday before dropping four of the last five games on the week.

Dylan Dodd

Dodd did not play this week, and it may be a similar situation to one from two years ago. In 2021 Shea Langeliers hung around in Atlanta in case the Braves needed him as an injury replacement, and during the World Series run he was eventually moved off of the AFL roster.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 33.75 ERA

Halligan appeared in two games, and did so with very different results. The first he appeared in was a tight contest, and he needed to work out of an inning after his teammate gave up the leap. Halligan walked the first batter he faced, but finished the inning on a groundout before pitching a scoreless eight inning. Halligan again got in with Salt River trailing on Saturday, and wanted to try to keep the game close. He didn’t record an out, allowing three walks and two singles which ultimately led to him being charged five runs.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 3-12, 8 BB, 4 K, .250/.550/.250

The Braves have the current Arizona Fall League walks leader, as McCabe has figured out that no one in the league throws enough strikes for him to even need to go after much. McCabe started his week out with an 0-3 performance and a walk in Salt River’s opening win before having his most productive day in the team’s third game of the week. McCabe made outs in the first and fourth innings then had two hits in his next two at bats. Salt River went into the ninth trailing by two runs and McCabe drew a one out walk to give them life. A triple scored McCabe from first base, but the game was ended by McCabe’s organization mate below. McCabe contributed to the Rafters next win on the week when he walked and scored a run in a six run first inning. McCabe didn’t put a ball in play in the game as he drew three walks and struck out twice. He ended the week by drawing three walks and having an RBI ground out in Salt River’s 18-11 loss.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 5 K, 0.00 ERA

Jake McSteen had an outstanding week for Salt River, appearing twice and retiring all 11 batters he faced, None of his outings came in wins, but he still performed well. Salt River trailed 5-0 when he struck out two of the five batters he faced on Tuesday and stranded two inherited runners in the third inning. McSteen faced the Solar Sox for the second time, this time in a tied ball game, and they didn’t have much of an answer for him. He started out the fifth inning by striking out former Braves prospect Caleb Durbin before finishing his outing six up, six down with three strikeouts.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative Stats: 6-16, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 SB, .375/,412/.375

Keshawn Ogans was the player outside of McCabe that I was most interested to see against this competition, and he had a solid week as he split time between second base and shortstop. Ogans, liked McCabe, didn’t produce any extra base hits in his first four games but he was on base quite a bit. Ogans opened with an 0-4 performance and two strikeouts, then played three straight games in which he had at least one hit in each and didn’t strike out. Ogans had two hits in the third game of the week, but his biggest contribution on the scoreboard was in the fourth inning. He was hit by a pitch with two outs, then scored on a two-run double that gave the Rafters a lead. Ogans had two hits in the game, but up in the ninth inning with the tying run on third base he flew out to end the game in a 5-4 Salt River loss. Ogans was the offense’s most productive player in their Thursday win, driving in three runs as part of his three-hit day. The game was tied in the first inning, and Ogans was up with the bases loaded. He came through with a hit, moving everyone up a base and extending the inning as Salt River went on to score six runs. One inning later and Ogans came through again, driving in two runs including McCabe on a single to extend the lead out to 8-3. From there, Salt River cruised to the win. Ogans had a mediocre final performance on the week as he went 1-4, and he added his first stolen base of the fall.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative Stats: 2-12, 1 BB, 8 K

Tyler Tolve got his fair share of playing time as well, but it wasn’t a beautiful sight as he had a rough week. That said, he appeared in both of Salt River’s wins so I guess you can’t complain terribly much. Tolve’s biggest problem is that which plagues his prior career, and his eight strikeouts this week started piling up with three in the first game. Tolve had his best game in his second one of the week, the 8-5 win, striking out only once and reaching base twice in the game. Tolve had an RBI single in that six run first inning, then came in to score the sixth run on a single from Jace Jung. Tolve also drew a walk later in the game. Tolve was the only Rafter to not have a hit in the final game of the week as he went 0-5 with four strikeouts.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 0.00 ERA

Brooks Wilson is the player who has played so far who has the highest chance to make an impact in Atlanta next season, and though he had just one appearance it is hard to complain about his performance. He too was part of that 8-5 win, and took the ball in the sixth inning with a then four-run lead. Wilson threw just eleven pitches and notched three strikeouts as he swept through the Saguaros bottom three hitters in the lineup