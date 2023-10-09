Ozzie Albies back hitting second for Braves in Game 2 against Phillies

Max Fried will take the mound for the first time since late September Monday when the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the Division Series. The Braves were shutout in Game 1 and face a must-win situation Monday in the five-game series. The Phillies will go with ace right-hander Zack Wheeler.

The Braves will return to their normal grouping for Game 2. Ozzie Albies is back in the second spot in the order and will be followed by Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. d’Arnaud is 7-for-18 with a double and a homer in his career against Wheeler.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson will stick with the same group of players for Game 2 with the exception of outfielder Cristian Pache, who starts in place of Brandon Marsh against the lefty Fried. Pache will play left field and will bat eighth.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting fifth in the lineup and is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three homers in his career against Fried. Trea Turner is 11-for-30 with two doubles and a homer.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on TBS.