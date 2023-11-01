Braves News: Jorge Soler lawsuit, Rangers near World Series title, more

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler is facing a lawsuit after an event during Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. A couple stated that a woman was struck by a baseball that Soler threw “with great force, speed and intensity.”

Former #Braves OF Jorge Soler is the subject of a lawsuit alleging he threw a ball "with great force, speed and intensity" into the stands during Game 3 of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park.



The couple suing him have put forth this claim...

The World Series MVP is being sued two years after the incident. Both the Braves and Soler are listed as defendants.

