The Texas Rangers will try to secure their first World Series championship Wednesday night when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5. Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for Texas while the Diamondbacks will go with Zac Gallen.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

TEX- Nathan Eovaldi

ARI- Zac Gallen