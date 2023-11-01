Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Offseason Storylines for Braves

The Rangers are now one win away from winning the 2023 World Series. And while no one should completely count out the Diamonbacks just yet, the 2023 World Series and season will be coming to a close over the next few days.

As a result, the Braves, like every other MLB team, will have some decisions to quickly make when it comes to team options for 2024. For Atlanta, that includes deciding on the future on some significant parts of their team, including Charlie Morton. Along with deciding on team options, the Braves coaching staff also could see changes, as a few names from the Braves could factor into managerial openings around baseball.

