PTBNL Episode 62: Ron Washington to the Angels, Alex Anthopoulos speaks, payroll, trades, and more

Kris and Stephen are back this week for the latest episode of PTBNL. This week, the guys discuss Ron Washington heading to the Angels to be their next manager and potentially Eric Young Sr going with him. They also covered the abbreviated GM Meetings, payroll talk, trade talk, and how the off-season gets covered, especially during slower times.

