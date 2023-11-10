Braves News: Silver Slugger Award winners, Huascar Ynoa update, and more

Major League Baseball’s Award season is in full swing, and the Atlanta Braves continued to be honored for their success in 2023. Silver Slugger Award winners were announced on Thursday evening. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley brought home individual honors, and the new Team Silver Slugger Award was granted to the Braves.

Your 2023 Silver Slugger Award winners! pic.twitter.com/dNEQdBpcUH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 9, 2023

Acuña, Olson, and Riley each had seasons to remember, combining for 132 home runs and 342 RBI during the regular season. As a team, the Braves slugged their way through 2023, tallying 307 home runs and 916 RBI. The 2023 squad became the first ever to slug over .500 in a single season.

It’s been a productive awards week for the Braves, with still more to come.

