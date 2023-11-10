Braves AFL Update: David McCabe reaches base three times

Since our last update Salt River had only two games, a pair of losses, sandwiched around a Wednesday off day. Braves prospects didn’t see a ton of time in those two games overall, though we did get to witness yet another good game at the plate for David McCabe.

Alec Barger

Cumulative stats: 9.1 IP, 0.96 ERA, 2 BB, 13 K

Barger came out of the pen for the seventh inning on Tuesday. He allowed a hit, but did get strikeouts for all three outs he recorded. This appearance brought his ERA below 1.00 and has a matching 0.96 WHIP to go with his 0.96 ERA in addition to 13 strikeouts to just two walks.

Dylan Dodd

Cumulative stats: 4 starts, 19 IP, 6.16 ERA, 6 BB, 20 K

Dodd did not appear since our last update.

Patrick Halligan

Cumulative stats: 7.1 IP, 11 H, 8 K, 5 BB, 10 ER, 12.27 ERA

Halligan came in during the middle of the third inning on Thursday and got Salt River out of the inning without any further damage, then came back out for the fourth and allowed a pair of runs on three hits while recording just one more out.

David McCabe

Cumulative stats: 20-72, 14 R, 6 2B, 8 RBI, .809 OPS

McCabe was back at first on Tuesday and had a productive game, going one for two with a pair of walks and scoring a run. Both hits were singles, but he reached base three times in four trips to the plate. This was enough to run his OPS above .800 in the AFL.

Jake McSteen

Cumulative stats: 10.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 12 K, 4.35 ERA

McSteen did not appear since our last update.

Keshawn Ogans

Cumulative stats: 20-67, 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, .750 OPS

Ogans got the start at second on Thursday and moved up to fifth in the lineup. He went one for five with a stolen base, run scored, and two strikeouts.

Tyler Tolve

Cumulative stats: 13-59, 8 R, 3 2B, 3B, HR, 8 RBI, .637 OPS

Tolve started behind the plate on Tuesday and was hitless in four at bats with a pair of strikeouts.

Darius Vines

Cumulative stats: 16.1 IP, 15 H, 10 ER, 6 BB, 23 K, 5.51 ERA

Vines was the Tuesday starting pitcher and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned). He gave up five hits, including a homer, and a walk while striking out six batters. He also picked off former Braves farmhand Caleb Durbin at second base.

Brooks Wilson

Cumulative stats: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 9 BB, 11 K, 9.45 ERA

Wilson did not appear since our last update.