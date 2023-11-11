Braves News: Dereck Rodriguez, Roddery Muñoz seasons in review, AFL update, more

Friday marked a slow day on the news front for the Atlanta Braves. The club did, however, have an eventful week with several awards received and the announcement of Ron Washington’s departure.

There are several important offseason dates in the near future, including BBWAA Award announcements, the Qualifying Offer deadline, and more. Until then, there are a couple of notes surrounding the Braves organization.

Braves News:

Our 2023 season in review series continues with Dereck Rodriguez and Roddery Muñoz.

David McCabe continues to produce in the Arizona Fall League, reaching base three times on Tuesday.

Episode 62 of the Podcast to be Named Later covers Ron Washington’s departure, trades, payroll, and more.

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants have announced their 2024 coaching staff, adding Ryan Christenson and Pat Burrell.

The Baltimore Orioles signed former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson to a one-year pre-arbitration contract.

The Washington Nationals have finalized their 2024 coaching staff, with the additions of Gerardo Parra and Chris Johnson.