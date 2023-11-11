Saturday night open thread

A couple of things for you tonight:

First:

Eric Young Sr. and Ryan Goins are planning to join Ron Washington on his Angels staff. Clint Hurdle and Chili Davis are two good names in the mix but nothing official there yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2023

This isn’t really a new report, but yet another suggestion that Eric Young Sr. seems to be as good as gone. You may also remember Ryan Goins as a major league veteran (0.1 fWAR in 1,690 career PAs) that spent a couple of minor league seasons with Gwinnett in 2021-2022. He officially retired as a player last month, but looks like he won’t be out of baseball long.

The other thing is that Fangraphs’ top 50 free agents came out earlier this week: https://blogs.fangraphs.com/2024-top-50-mlb-free-agents/. My big thought here, after spending last offseason and the subsequent season tracking these sorts of predictions, is: free agents just kind of look like a disaster, in aggregate, if you don’t want to have deals blow up on you. Deals that are predicted to be above market (and end up somewhere around there) blow up a ton; deals that are predicted to be steals and end up there still end up being as useful as it seems only about half the time. Just keep that in mind when you peruse the above.