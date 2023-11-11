 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday night open thread

Possible coaching moves and free agent lists

By Ivan the Great
/ new
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

A couple of things for you tonight:

First:

This isn’t really a new report, but yet another suggestion that Eric Young Sr. seems to be as good as gone. You may also remember Ryan Goins as a major league veteran (0.1 fWAR in 1,690 career PAs) that spent a couple of minor league seasons with Gwinnett in 2021-2022. He officially retired as a player last month, but looks like he won’t be out of baseball long.

The other thing is that Fangraphs’ top 50 free agents came out earlier this week: https://blogs.fangraphs.com/2024-top-50-mlb-free-agents/. My big thought here, after spending last offseason and the subsequent season tracking these sorts of predictions, is: free agents just kind of look like a disaster, in aggregate, if you don’t want to have deals blow up on you. Deals that are predicted to be above market (and end up somewhere around there) blow up a ton; deals that are predicted to be steals and end up there still end up being as useful as it seems only about half the time. Just keep that in mind when you peruse the above.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power