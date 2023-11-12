This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman named NL MVP

Braves Franchise History

1923 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielders Casey Stengel and Bill Cunningham as well as shortstop Dave Bancroft from the New York Giants in exchange for pitchers Joe Oeschger and Bill Southworth.

2015 - The Braves trade shortstop Andrelton Simmons and catcher Jose Briceno to the Angels in exchange for shortstop Erick Aybar and minor league pitchers Chris Ellis and Sean Newcomb.

2015 - Brian McCann wins his sixth Silver Slugger Award.

2020 - Freddie Freeman is named MVP of the National League after receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu takes home the award in the American League.

MLB History

1920 - MLB owners elect Kenesaw Mountain Landis as chairman for seven years. The action comes in response to the Black Sox Scandal. Landis accepts the position, but only as sole Commissioner which gives him final authority over the players and the owners while also remaining a federal judge.

1956 - After winning the triple crown in the American League, Mickey Mantle is named MVP of the AL with a unanimous vote.

1975 - Tom Seaver wins his third Cy Young Award after leading the NL with 22 wins to go along with a 2.38 ERA and 243 strikeouts.

1986 - Roger Clemens is the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award after posting a 24-4 record with a 2.48 ERA and 238 strikeouts. Clemens is just the second unanimous winner joining Denny McLain in 1968.

1997 - Ken Griffey Jr. is the unanimous pick for AL MVP after a season where he hit .304 with 56 home runs and led the majors with 147 RBI.

2007 - The Yankees make Jorge Posada the highest paid catcher in major league history with a four-year, $52.4 million contract.

2012 - Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are named Rookie of the Year in the National and American Leagues.

