Braves News: Slow offseason start, season reviews, more

The offseason has yet to really kick into gear, as the GM meetings ended disastrously and it is a bit of a strange free agent class. We will hopefully start to see some action pick up soon, as the starting pitching market is decently strong. The quantity and quality of the free agents coming from abroad is a pretty fascinating factor to this offseason. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is an especially interesting name and is pretty widely expected to get a massive contract right at the top of the non-Ohtani free agent class. There is the inherent unknown of coming from another league and he is smaller than the prototype starter, at 5’10, but his historic level dominance and apparent quality to the eye and in the data should earn him a lot of money. His age being 25 years old is also an interesting factor. There are essentially never potential front-line starters available to sign on the open market at this age. The Braves have so far restrained themselves in the free agent market under this front office, but I do wonder if Yamamoto’s young age and potential discount for being relatively unknown might make him an exception for Atlanta in an offseason when they clearly need to add a quality starter. I would still be surprised if they signed Yamamoto, but his relatively unique profile does at least compel me to ask the question. Yamamoto’s level of general interest from teams, eventual agreement, and quality once he actually starts pitching is one of the most interesting stories to me league-wide over the next year.

Braves News

MLB News

