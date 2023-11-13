This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux wins fourth straight Cy Young

Braves Franchise History

1995 - Greg Maddux wins his fourth straight Cy Young Award after going 19-2 with a 1.63 ERA.

2018 - Brian Snitker wins the Manager of the Year award in the National League after guiding Atlanta back to the playoffs. Oakland’s Bob Melvin wins the award in the American League.

MLB History

1899 - The National League announces that starting in 1900, there will be two umpires assigned to work each game.

1967 - After a meeting of NL owners, league president Warren Giles says that the league will not stand in the way of American League expansion to Seattle and Kansas City.

1968 - Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson beats out Pete Rose to win the MVP Award in the National League.

1979 - Willie Stargell and Keith Hernandez are named co-winners of the NL’s MVP Award. It is the first time in history that two players share the honor.

1984 - Ryne Sandberg becomes the first Cubs player to win the NL MVP Award since Ernie Banks in 1959.

1986 - Dave Stewart signs a two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics. Stewart was released by the Phillies in May.

1989 - The Boston Red Sox release veteran outfielder Jim Rice who retires.

1990 - Oakland’s Bob Welch wins the Cy Young Award in the American League after a 27-win season. It was the most wins in the majors by a single pitcher since Steve Carlton in 1972.

2001 - Randy Johnson wins his fourth straight Cy Young Award after going 21-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 372 strikeouts.

2002 - The Giants name Felipe Alou to replace Dusty Baker as their new manager.

2011 - The Cardinals name Mike Matheny to replace Tony LaRussa as the team’s new manager.

