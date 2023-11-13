Braves Notes: Starting Pitching Speculation, Eric Young Sr leaving for Angels, more

Though it is steal early in the offseason, for most teams, it is pretty well known what they are looking to add to their rosters in the coming weeks and months. And for many teams, a big need is pitching, including the Atlanta Braves. As a result, with the demand for quality pitching potentially outweighing the supply of it this offseason, teams will likely have to play to add talent to their pitching staffs.

Ken Rosenthal discusses the Braves and this exact scenario for the Athletic. While the highest average annual value for a current Braves is 22 million, they were potentially willing go higher for Freddie Freeman. David O’Brien of the Athletic also supports this thought process with speculation that the Braves could feature Vaughn Grissom to save money in adding an addition there to instead invest a higher dollar amount in starting pitching. Rosenthal also speculates that Aaron Nola could be a fit for the Braves due to familiarity and his connection with Phillies pitching coach Rick Kranitz.

Of course, this is just speculation than an actual reporting of interest. However, it is notable that the Braves could be willing to make a significant and potentially long-term investment in the right arm if it made sense. We shall see as the offseason progresses how much the Braves are willing to spend.

