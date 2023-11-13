Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson win Rookie of the Year Awards

BBWAA Awards week kicked off Monday night with the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Rookie of the Year Awards. For just the fifth time in MLB history, both winners were unanimous selections. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll took home the award in the National League while Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson won for the American League.

Carroll put together a stand out season in his first full season in the majors hitting .285/.362/.506 with a 133 wRC+ in 155 games. He became the first rookie ever to hit at least 25 home runs and steal 50 bases. Carroll won unanimously over Mets right-hander Kodai Senga. Dodgers outfielder James Outman finished third.

Henderson was a key part in the Orioles run to the AL East title hitting .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs and a 123 wRC+. He led all AL rookies in fWAR, home runs, triples, RBIs and runs scored while playing good defense at shortstop and third base. He won the Silver Slugger Award for utility players in the American League last week. Henderson won unanimously receiving all 30 first place votes. Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee finished second while Boston’s Triston Casas was third.

BBWAA Awards will continue Tuesday with the winners of the Manager of the Year Awards. That will be followed by the Cy Young Award announcement on Wednesday and the MVP Award on Thursday. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker and Ronald Acuña Jr. are finalists for Manager of the Year and the MVP Awards in the National League.