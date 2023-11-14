This Day in Braves History: Craig Kimbrel named NL Rookie of the Year

Braves Franchise History

1957 - Hank Aaron is named MVP of the National League. Stan Musial finishes second in the voting.

2011 - Craig Kimbrel wins the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League after setting a rookie record with 46 saves.

MLB History

1900 - The National League rejects the American League as an equal and declares it an outlaw league outside of the basic agreement. The response was prompted by the AL’s announcement two days earlier that it had made plans to go into Washington DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

1946 - Ted Williams wins his first American League Most Valuable Player Award.

1956 - The Pittsburgh Pirates announce that the franchise may be forced to relocate unless a new municipal stadium is built to replace Forbes Field.

1973 - Reggie Jackson is named as the unanimous winner of the MVP Award in the American League after leading the AL in home runs, RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage. The A’s won their second straight World Series.

1979 - Don Baylor wins the MVP Award in the American League after hitting .296 with 36 home runs, 139 RBI and 120 runs scored.

1986 - The Doubleday Publishing Company agrees to sell the New York Mets to Nelson Doubleday and Fred Wilpon for $80.75 million.

1989 - Padres closer Mark Davis wins the NL Cy Young Award after posting a 1.85 ERA with 44 saves. Davis signed with the Kansas City Royals and saved just six games in 1990.

2000 - Randy Johnson wins his second consecutive Cy Young Award, and his third overall.

2012 - Free agent outfielder Tori Hunter agrees to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

2019 - Mike Trout wins his third MVP Award in the American League beating out Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger takes home the award in the National League.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.