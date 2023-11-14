Braves News: Big Names Connected to Atlanta, Rookies of the Year Announced, More

On Monday, some pretty exciting speculation occurred.

Yes, per Jon Morosi, free agent Shohei Ohtani is reportedly “intrigued” by the Braves, though it seems unlikely he comes to Atlanta due other clubs likely offering more money.

However, also per Morosi, we saw the continuation of speculation that the Braves could have interest in veterans Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray. So now both Ken Rosenthal and Morosi have mentioned the Braves could go big when it comes to a potential addition to their rotation. As the offseason progresses, we will see if Atlanta truly could aim higher than many thought they would when it comes to a major addition to the team.

The 2023 season in review series continues with Andrew Velazquez and Ben Heller.

