Braves claim RHP Penn Murfee off waivers from Mets

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they have claimed right-hander Penn Murfee off of waivers from the New York Mets. The team designated righty Yonny Chirinos for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Murphy appeared in 16 games with the Mariners and allowed just two earned runs over 14 innings. He missed most of the season due to elbow inflammation in his right elbow that included two different trips to the injured list. He underwent surgery in July to repair damage to his UCL. Murfee appeared in 80 games and had a 2.70 ERA and a 3.29 FIP in 83 1⁄ 3 innings for the Mariners over the last two seasons. The Mets claimed him off waivers from the Mariners on October 31.

The Braves claimed Chirinos off of waivers from the Rays on July 23. He made five starts where he allowed 23 runs in 22 1/3 innings before finishing the season on the injured list. Chirinos was arbitration eligible this offseason.

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to set their 40-man rosters and to protect eligible minor leaguers from the Rule 5 Draft. Atlanta’s 40-man roster is currently full.