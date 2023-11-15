This Day in Braves History: November 15

Braves Franchise History

2005 - Albert Pujols wins the MVP Award in the National League beating out Braves outfielder Andruw Jones. Pujols hit .330 with 41 home runs and 117 RBI and received 18 of 31 first-place votes. Jones hit .263 with a league best 51 home runs and 128 RBI. He also won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove as the Braves won their 14th straight division title.

MLB History

1886 - The Cincinnati Red Stockings trade catcher Jack Boyle and $400 to the St. Louis Browns for outfielder Hugh Nicol. The deal is the first trade ever in the major leagues.

1961 - Roger Maris is named MVP of the American League for the second straight year. Maris broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61 and edged out teammate Mickey Mantle for the award.

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski is named MVP of the American League after winning the triple crown. He will be the last major leaguer to win the triple crown in the 20th century.

1978 - Dave Parker takes home the MVP Award in the National League after hitting a league-best .334 with 30 home runs and 117 RBI.

1983 - Cal Ripken Jr. is MVP in the American League after leading the league in hits and runs scored. He is the first player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in back-to-back seasons.

1988 - Kirk Gibson wins the MVP Award in the National League beating out the Mets’ Darryl Strawberry.

1989 - Bret Saberhagen becomes the fourth pitcher to become a two-time winner of the Cy Young Award in the American League.

2001 - Roger Clemens wins his sixth Cy Young Award after going 20-3 with a 3.51 ERA and 213 strikeouts.

2004 - Barry Bonds wins his fourth straight, and seventh overall MVP Award after hitting .362 with 45 home runs and 101 RBI.

2012 - Miguel Cabrera edges out Angels Rookie Mike Trout for the AL MVP Award. Cabrera recorded the first Triple Crown in 45 years.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.