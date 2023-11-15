Braves News: Braves claim Penn Murfee, Manager of the Year Awards, and more

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move on Tuesday after claiming right-hander Penn Murfee off waivers from the New York Mets. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment.

Murfee made his big league debut in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners. He has recorded 80 career games since then, owning a 5-2 record with a 2.70 ERA. Although claimed from the Mets, he never played in the New York threads, as the Mets just claimed him off waivers at the end of October.

Chirinos joined the Braves in July 2023, then recorded five outings with the club. He logged 22.1 innings with a terrible 9.27 ERA. He ended the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

