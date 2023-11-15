Daily Hammer Podcast: Notable Names Connected to the Braves

While the amount of movement this offseason has been a bit slow, the Braves have been in the news as either “interested” in some notable names such as Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray or looking “as an intriguing option” to the one and only Shohei Ohtani. In reality, an addition on the level of Gray or Nola is much more likely than Ohtani, but any of these names would be huge for the Braves roster. While it remains to be seen if Atlanta would make the needed commitment to land such a talent, indications are they could move quickly to secure a significant talent if the price was right.

Shawn Coleman has this and much more in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.