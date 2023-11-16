This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Dan Uggla from the Marlins

Braves Franchise History

1962 - Milwaukee Braves general manager John McHale and six former stockholders of the Chicago White Sox buy the team from the Perini Corporation for a reported $6.2 million. Bill Bartholomay will be named chairman of the board.

2002 - In the start of a three team trade, the Florida Marlins acquire Mike Hampton and Juan Pierre. The Rockies acquire Charles Johnson, Preston Wilson, Vic Darensbourg and Pablo Ozuna. The Marlins will send Hampton to the Braves on November 18 in exchange for Tim Spooneybarger and Ryan Baker.

2010 - The Braves acquire second baseman Dan Uggla from the Marlins in exchange for Omar Infante and Mike Dunn. Uggla will hit .233/.311/.453 with 36 home runs in his first season with Atlanta. It is Uggla’s fifth straight season with at least 30 home runs and will be his last.

2014 - Atlanta trades infielder Tommy La Stella to the Cubs in exchange for Arodys Vizcaino.

MLB History

1887 - the Joint Rules Committee eliminates the four-strike rule and the scoring of walks as hits.

1950 Major League Presidents Ford Frick and Will Harridge vote to deposit $950,000 into the player’s pension fund. The money was received for World Series TV and radio rights.

1966 - Roberto Clemente wins the NL MVP Award after hitting .317 with 29 home runs and 119 RBI. Sandy Koufax finished second after posting a 27-9 record with a 1.73 ERA and 317 strikeouts.

1976 - The California Angels sign Don Baylor.

1979 - The Boston Red Sox sign free agent Tony Perez.

1988 - Jose Canseco is the first unanimous MVP for the American League since Reggie Jackson in 1973. Canseco became the first player in major league history to record a 40-40 season.

1992 - The Colorado Rockies sign free agent first baseman Andres Galarraga who led the league with a .370 average in 1993.

1995 - The Oakland Athletics name Art Howe as their new manager.

2002 - Duty Baker signs a four year deal to manage the Chicago Cubs.

